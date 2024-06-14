CM, Cong slam Centre's denial of permission to Kerala minister to visit Kuwait; Guv, Mos Suresh Gopi back it

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre's denial of permission to Kerala Health Minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts was criticised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Congress-led opposition on Friday, while Governor Arif Mohammed Khan backed the decision.

Khan said that when the bodies of the deceased were being brought on Friday, what would George have achieved by going there on Thursday? "So, if you go yesterday and then come back again today, what will be the actual work which will be done there? Already the government of India ministers were in Kuwait and they were bringing the bodies today.

"So, a few hours are between yesterday and today. What will you achieve there even if you were able to reach there? These things should not be unnecessarily pursued," he said.