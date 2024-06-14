Gulf hopes end in Kuwait fire tragedy for Malappuram natives

MALAPPURAM: Two persons from Malappuram were among those who died in the apartment fire in Kuwait. Bahuleyan, 36, Marakkadathu Parambu house, Thiruth in Pulamanthol, and Nooh, 42, Kuppante Purakkal, Kootayi near Tirur, are the deceased.
Bahuleyan had been working as a cashier at the Highway Hyper Market in Kuwait for several years and was active in politics here.
He is survived by his father Velayudhan, a former member of the Perinthalmanna block panchayat, mother Omana, wife Praveena, and sister Thushara.
“Bahuleyan was an active Congress worker in the area. He opted for a job in Kuwait to become financially sound. The family was informed about the death this morning,” said Abdul Hashkar K T, a member of the Pulamanthol panchayat. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Bahuleyan’s house in Pulamanthol on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Nooh had been working as a fishmonger in Kuwait for the past six years. He had gone to Kuwait only in February after his two-month-long vacation at home.
“Two brothers of Nooh are also working in Kuwait. After they came to know about the fire incident, they tried to contact him over the phone multiple times. However, no one answered. Later, they identified Nooh’s body in a morgue,” said a resident of Tirur close to Nooh’s family.
DECEASED KERALITES
1. Akash Nair of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta
2. Muraleedharan Nair of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta
3. Saju Varghese of Konni in Pathanamthitta
4. Cibin Abraham of Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta
5. Thomas Oommen of Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta
6. Sajan George of Karavaloor in Kollam
7. Shameer Umarudeen of Vayyankara in Kollam
8. Lukose Vadakkottu of Velichikkala in Kollam
9. Sumesh Pillai of Perinad in Kollam
10. Viswas Krishna of Dharmadom in Kannur
11. Aneesh Kumar of Kadalayi in Kannur
12. Nithin Koothur of Padiyotchal in Kannur
13. Sreehari Pradeep of Changanassery in Kottayam
14. Stephin Abraham of Pampady in Kottayam
15. Shibu Varghese of Paippad in Kottayam
16. Noohu K P of Koottayi in Malappuram
17. M P Bahuleyan of Pulamanthol in Malappuram
18. Arun Babu of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram
19. Sreejesh Nair of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram
20. Kelu Ponmaleri of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod
21. Renjith K R of Cherkala in Kasaragod
22. Binoy Thomas of Chavakkad in Thrissur
23. Mathew George of Chengannur in Alappuzha