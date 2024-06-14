Kerala

Gulf hopes end in Kuwait fire tragedy for Malappuram natives

Bahuleyan had been working as a cashier at the Highway Hyper Market in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Nooh had been working as a fishmonger in Kuwait for the past six years.
Bahuleyan and Nooh
Bahuleyan and NoohPhoto | Special Arrangement
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two persons from Malappuram were among those who died in the apartment fire in Kuwait. Bahuleyan, 36, Marakkadathu Parambu house, Thiruth in Pulamanthol, and Nooh, 42, Kuppante Purakkal, Kootayi near Tirur, are the deceased.

Bahuleyan had been working as a cashier at the Highway Hyper Market in Kuwait for several years and was active in politics here.

He is survived by his father Velayudhan, a former member of the Perinthalmanna block panchayat, mother Omana, wife Praveena, and sister Thushara.

“Bahuleyan was an active Congress worker in the area. He opted for a job in Kuwait to become financially sound. The family was informed about the death this morning,” said Abdul Hashkar K T, a member of the Pulamanthol panchayat. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Bahuleyan’s house in Pulamanthol on Thursday.

Bahuleyan and Nooh
Kuwait fire tragedy: Smoke caught residents unaware

Meanwhile, Nooh had been working as a fishmonger in Kuwait for the past six years. He had gone to Kuwait only in February after his two-month-long vacation at home.

“Two brothers of Nooh are also working in Kuwait. After they came to know about the fire incident, they tried to contact him over the phone multiple times. However, no one answered. Later, they identified Nooh’s body in a morgue,” said a resident of Tirur close to Nooh’s family.

DECEASED KERALITES

1. Akash Nair of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta

2. Muraleedharan Nair of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta

3. Saju Varghese of Konni in Pathanamthitta

4. Cibin Abraham of Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta

5. Thomas Oommen of Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta

6. Sajan George of Karavaloor in Kollam

7. Shameer Umarudeen of Vayyankara in Kollam

8. Lukose Vadakkottu of Velichikkala in Kollam

9. Sumesh Pillai of Perinad in Kollam

10. Viswas Krishna of Dharmadom in Kannur

11. Aneesh Kumar of Kadalayi in Kannur

12. Nithin Koothur of Padiyotchal in Kannur

13. Sreehari Pradeep of Changanassery in Kottayam

14. Stephin Abraham of Pampady in Kottayam

15. Shibu Varghese of Paippad in Kottayam

16. Noohu K P of Koottayi in Malappuram

17. M P Bahuleyan of Pulamanthol in Malappuram

18. Arun Babu of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram

19. Sreejesh Nair of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram

20. Kelu Ponmaleri of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod

21. Renjith K R of Cherkala in Kasaragod

22. Binoy Thomas of Chavakkad in Thrissur

23. Mathew George of Chengannur in Alappuzha

Kuwait fire tragedy
Malappuram natives

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com