Gulf hopes end in Kuwait fire tragedy for Malappuram natives

MALAPPURAM: Two persons from Malappuram were among those who died in the apartment fire in Kuwait. Bahuleyan, 36, Marakkadathu Parambu house, Thiruth in Pulamanthol, and Nooh, 42, Kuppante Purakkal, Kootayi near Tirur, are the deceased.

Bahuleyan had been working as a cashier at the Highway Hyper Market in Kuwait for several years and was active in politics here.

He is survived by his father Velayudhan, a former member of the Perinthalmanna block panchayat, mother Omana, wife Praveena, and sister Thushara.

“Bahuleyan was an active Congress worker in the area. He opted for a job in Kuwait to become financially sound. The family was informed about the death this morning,” said Abdul Hashkar K T, a member of the Pulamanthol panchayat. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Bahuleyan’s house in Pulamanthol on Thursday.