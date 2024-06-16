Is EVM under a cloud because my party candidate Waikar won: CM Shinde

As per the rules, the use of mobile phones is restricted at counting centres.

Shinde said people's mandate favoured Waikar.

The CM also sought to compare his party's performance with that of rival Sena (UBT).

He said his party won seven of the 15 seats it contested with a strike rate of 48 per cent.

Sena (UBT), which won nine of the 21 seats it contested, had a strike rate of 42 per cent, he said.

Shinde claimed that his party bagged two lakh more votes than the candidates of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which Sena (UBT) is a part, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, refuted the report saying EVM was a standalone system with "robust administrative safeguards" to protect it from any kind of manipulation and that there was no need for an OTP to unlock it.

"It is not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities. It is a complete lie being spread by a newspaper. We have issued notice to mid-day newspaper under sections 499, 505 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and spreading false news," Suryavanshi said in a press conference on Sunday.