No attempts to saffronise curriculum, all changes in textbooks based on evidence and facts: NCERT Director

It has pruned the Ayodhya section from four to two pages and deleted details from the earlier version.

It instead focuses on the Supreme Court judgement that paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the disputed structure once stood before it was torn down by Hindu activists in December 1992.

The Supreme Court verdict was widely accepted in the country.

The consecration of the Ram idol in the temple was performed on January 22 this year by the prime minister.

"We want to create positive citizens and that's what is the purpose of our textbooks. We cannot have everything in them. The purpose of our education is not to create violent citizens ...depressed citizens. Hatred and violence are not subjects of teaching, they should not be focus of our textbooks," added Saklani.

He hinted that the same hue and cry is not made about 1984 riots not being in textbooks.

The latest deletions in the textbooks include: BJP's 'rath yatra' from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya; the role of kar sevaks; communal violence in the wake of the demolition of the Babri masjid; President's rule in BJP-ruled states; and the BJP's expression of "regret over the happenings at Ayodhya".

"If Supreme Court has given a verdict in favour of Ram temple, Babri masjid or Ram janmabhoomi, should it not be included in our textbooks, what is the problem in that? We have included the new updates.

If we have constructed new Parliament, should our students not know about it.

It is our duty to include the ancient developments and recent developments," he said.