Poor healthcare at grass root level across India: NHRC asks Union Health Secretary to reply

Concerned by the poor healthcare facilities being provided to people at grass root level across states, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, calling for an action taken report within a period of four weeks.

The NHRC passed the order after considering a detailed petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The NHRC also acknowledged that there was indeed a lack of proper healthcare facilities and infrastructure across various states.

Highlighting a case in Odisha, Tripathy said it was not only Tapu Misra, an actor of yesteryear, who faced lack of proper healthcare, but also many others who have to shift out of Odisha.

PHCs (Primary Health Centres), CHCs (Community Health Centres) and DHHs (District Headquarters Hospitals) in Odisha are facing a plethora of problems, he said. "Patients are forced to lie on floors and at times naked. It is a sorry state of affairs in Odisha," he claimed.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is a priority commitment within the Agenda for 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tripathy said and highlighted the sufferings of the common man on account of improper functioning of PHCs and CHCs across various states.

Tripathy cited many incidents of deaths of poor victims across various states, either due to lack of proper health, infrastructure, poor healthcare or lack of adequate staff including doctors and paramedics.