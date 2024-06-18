10 days after Raipur cattle transporter attack, lone survivor dies; no arrests yet

RAIPUR: A 25-year-old man, who was critically injured in an alleged mob attack wherein two cattle transporters were killed earlier this month, died in a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

Two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23) died under suspicious circumstances on June 7 after being allegedly chased by a mob in the Arnag police station area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur district. Saddam Qureshi was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

On Monday, Qureshi was shifted to the government-run DKS Super Specialty Hospital from Shri Balaji Super Specialty Hospital, a private medical facility in Raipur, where he had been on ventilator support since the incident. He died at the DKS Hospital on Tuesday, his cousin Shoheb Khan told PTI.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (rural), Kirtan Rathore, confirmed that Qureshi died on Tuesday and said no arrest has been made in the case so far.