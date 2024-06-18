Centre 'destroying' railways: Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation; poses 7 questions

Why is this money being used by railway officials on unnecessary expenses and comfort facilities, Kharge further asked.

"Why has travelling by train in the common Sleeper Class become very expensive? Why has the number of Sleeper Coaches been reduced? The Railway Minister recently said to use police force against the people 'overcrowding' rail coaches.

But does he not know that 2.7 crore people had to cancel their tickets last year due to abysmal shortage of seats -- a direct result of Modi government's policy to reduce coaches?" Kharge said.

Did the Modi government merge the railway budget with the general budget in 2017-18 to avoid any kind of accountability, he asked.

"Self-glorification will not undo the criminal negligence perpetrated by the Modi government on the Indian Railways! Accountability needs to be fixed at the top," Kharge said in his post on X.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Railways is perhaps the most preferred mode of transport as far as the middle class, lower middle class and the poor are concerned simply because it is the most economical means of transportation.

She showed pictures of the Balasore train accident last June and of Monday's accident, and asked what had changed between this period.

Shrinate said that as many as 1,117 railway accidents had taken place since 2014-23, which means an accident every three days.

These accidents have resulted in loss of life and property, she added.

"Who is going to take the moral responsibility for this? We have seen the railway ministers in the past own up moral responsibility and resign from their position of power.