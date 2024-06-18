In LS polls, Maharashtra voters gave out message that atmosphere in state changing: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that in the Lok Sabha polls held recently, the voters of Maharashtra gave out a message across the country that the atmosphere in the state was changing.

Pawar made the statement while interacting with farmers at Nimbut village in Baramati tehsil. "In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, we (NCP-SP) contested only 10 seats. But by electing eight out of these 10 candidates, the people of the state sent out a message across the country that the atmosphere of the state is changing," he said.

He said that though the reins of the state were in the hands of the BJP, it became clear to him by judging the sentiments of the people during the poll campaign that a different result was in the offing.

"Those in power (in the state) lost 31 seats and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) got success on that many seats," he said.

"After voters performed their responsibility, it is now our responsibility to use the power to address farm-related and other raging issues like that of water scarcity," Pawar added.

The veteran politician has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a meeting to address the drought-like situation in Purandar, Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils of Pune district.

In the letter dated June 16, which he posted on a micro-blogging site on Monday, Pawar said the state government had undertaken irrigation schemes in the region to mitigate the drought-like situation but problems were found in their implementation when he visited some of these areas recently.

Addressing a gathering at Wadgaon Nimbalkar village in Baramati, he said that during the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several public meetings in Maharashtra and in every public meeting, he criticised him.

"But be it the prime minister or be it the chief minister of the state, be it the misuse of power or be it intimidation, the voters did not take cognisance and refused them. They pressed the right button," he said.

Agricultural issues are big today and it is the responsibility of those in power to address them, but they have failed, Pawar alleged.

"I have to tell all those who are in power that since you were voted to power to address the issues of people. But since you have forgotten them (voters), we will have to take the decision about what to do. Some people misuse the power; they do not address the issues of people and they need to be shown their real place and (we) will have to do that work in the coming state assembly polls," he said.