RSS warns BJP to make major changes, corrective measures to retain power in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Following the BJP's slump in Maharashtra during the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party's parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has demanded accountability from BJP leaders. The RSS has urged the saffron party to take corrective measures if they aim to regain power in the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections scheduled for October–November this year.

As per party sources, senior BJP leaders and state ministers, including Chandrakant Patil and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, met with RSS functionaries at the Sangh's headquarters in Pune to delve into the causes behind the saffron party's defeat in Maharashtra.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won just nine out of 28 contested seats it had contested. This marked a notable decline from their 2019 performance, where the party won 23 seats in Maharashtra.

In the meantime, its Mahayuti allies, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 7 seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP secured a solitary Lok Sabha seat. Notably, Ajit's spouse, Sunetra Pawar, faced a significant defeat, losing by over 1.50 lakh votes to Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter.

On the flip side, the Congress, which secured just one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saw a significant rise in its tally to 14 seats in this election. Additionally, its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured victory in eight seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction won in nine seats.

Given the BJP's poor performance, the party's top leadership and the RSS have expressed concerns about its prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections. The Sangh has also conveyed that the current political scenario in the state is not positive for the BJP.