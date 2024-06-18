Not some 'prasad' for farmers, but their legitimate right: Congress on PM-Kisan

"The non-biological PM is not bestowing some prasad on kisaans. It is their legitimate right and entitlement," the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday, his first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

During his visit, the prime minister will participate in the PM-Kisan Samman Sammelan and release Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9. 26 crore farmers.

After being sworn in as prime minister for the third time, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi.

In continuation of this commitment, Modi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer, according to an official statement.