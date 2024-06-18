UK puts heatwave alert at 26 degrees, Indians react humourously

Amidst the prolonged heatwave situation across the country, the temperatures in Northern India have surpassed even the 50 degrees Celsius mark with the weather being anything but pleasant. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were among the few places that recorded all-time high temperatures.

In stark contrast, UK-based outlet, The Mirror posted on X, “UK to be blasted by 48-hour 26°C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest” along with the link to their report.

The post quickly went viral as users, especially Indians, reacted humorously to the comparatively mild temperature against the heat and humidity they are accustomed to.