Air pollution killed 2.1 million in India in 2021, including over 1.6 million children under five: Report

In 2021, air pollution was a major global killer, contributing to 8.1 million deaths worldwide. India and China bore the brunt of this crisis, with staggering death tolls of 2.1 million and 2.3 million, respectively, according to the State of Global Air Report 2024 released on Wednesday.

The report, published by the US-based Health Effects Institute (HEI) in partnership with UNICEF, also highlighted the devastating impact on young children. In 2021, air pollution contributed to over 7 lakh deaths among children under the age of five, accounting for 15% of all global deaths in this age group.

In India alone, air pollution claimed the lives of 1,69,400 children under the age of five in 2021. Nigeria followed with 1,14,100 child deaths, Pakistan with 68,100, Ethiopia with 31,100, and Bangladesh with 19,100, it said.

The report said nearly 50 percent of all ozone-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) deaths in 2021 were recorded in India (2,37,000 deaths), followed by China (1,25,600) and Bangladesh (15,000).

The report also said that air pollution was the second most prominent reason for deaths globally and the leading risk factor in South Asia, followed by high blood pressure, diet, and tobacco.

It was the second leading risk factor for death among children under five in 2021, after malnutrition.