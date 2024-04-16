Cardiac ailments on the rise owing to surge in air pollution

Impact of air pollution in India

Air pollution is one of the primary causes of respiratory illnesses and associated infections, and it is the second major risk factor causing disease burden in India after malnutrition. Pandey et al. (2021) recently reported the economic loss due to morbidity and mortality associated with air pollution using the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) data. In India around 1.24 million deaths (12.5% of the total deaths) were attributable to air pollution in 2017. Around 60% is from ambient particulate matter (PM) pollution and 40% from HAP.

In 2019 it increased to 1.67 million deaths, which accounts for 17.8% of the total deaths in the country. Ambient air pollution is a major contributor (0.98 million) as compared to household air pollution (0.61 million). The death rate from 1990 to 2019 has increased due to ambient PM and ozone pollution, whereas death rate owing to household air pollution has decreased significantly.

Globally, Air pollution is associated with three of the leading causes of death in the world with significant shares of air pollution-related mortality: stroke (26%), ischaemic heart disease (20.2%), and primary cancer of the trachea, bronchus and lung (19%). Overall, air pollution has been linked to eight million deaths worldwide and more than 100 million disability-adjusted life years annually, with a USD$5trillion global economic impact annually.

Effects of PM 2.5 on heart health

PM2.5 component is one-third the size of red blood cell and enters blood circulation through the lung alveoli either by directly crossing the barrier or translocating through macrophages. The cardiovascular effects of PM2.5 are known to vary according to source and pollutant composition. There are many components contributing to the health effects of PM2.5, but not sufficient evidence to differentiate those constituents (or sources) that are more closely related to specific health outcomes. From a compositional perspective, particulate sulfates, nitrate and organic carbon are most consistently associated with cardiovascular mortality than other PM2.5 constituents, such as iron, potassium, silicon and zinc.