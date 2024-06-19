Constable dies of ‘accidental firing’ at Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: A constable of Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) deployed at Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, died after getting injured by a gunshot fired from his own rifle on early Wednesday morning.

Senior police officers, who visited the spot, said they were trying to ascertain if it was a case of accidental firing or suicide. UPSSF has been raised specifically to guard the upcoming Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The deceased, Shatrughna Vishwakarma, 25, hailed from neighbouring district Ambedkarnagar.

The incident occurred at 5.25 am. As per local police authorities, Vishwakarma was stationed near the under-construction VIP gate in front of the Koteshwar Temple, about 150 metres from the main part of the upcoming Ram Temple. He was on duty with several other security personnel at the time of the incident.

The bullet struck Vishwakarma in the forehead. His fellow security guards immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was referred to a trauma centre where he succumbed during the course of treatment. The body of the deceased has been sent for the post-mortem examination, while a forensic team was examining the site to look into the circumstances that led to the incident.