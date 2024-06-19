Health Minister directs special heatwave units in all central govt hospitals amid killer heatwave

Hospitals in Delhi-NCR are experiencing a surge in heat stroke and heat exhaustion cases as temperatures soar. The Centre has instructed hospitals to prioritize admitting heat stroke patients.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

According to Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, 11 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with heat stroke, the highest reported in a single day this season. He said that since the beginning of the heatwave about a month or so ago at least 45 people have been admitted with heat-related ailments till date.

"A total of 22 patients have been admitted to the hospital and five have lost their lives due to suspected heatstroke. 12 patients are on ventilators and in critical situation. The majority of patients are labourers who work in extreme conditions," the hospital official said.

He also added that the main reason for the deaths was a delay in reaching the hospital. "So far we have received a total of 45-50 patients and around 7 people have died since the beginning of the heatwave situation," he said.

"Most of the patients are poor migrant labourers. They do a lot of physical work so they are very prone to heatstroke. Most of the patients die because they are late in reaching the hospital. The mortality rate in this is 60-70 per cent. If treatment is delayed, the number of deaths can be quite high," he added

Earlier, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that there have been at least 56 deaths from heatstroke in multiple states.

In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918.

According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals.

Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said to ANI, "Currently, 9 patients are admitted in LNJP hospital. Out of the 9 patients, 4 patients are on ventilator support due to their critical condition and multi-organ failure due to heatstroke. On 16th June, a patient died due to heatstroke. Timely treatment of heatstroke patients is very important else it can also lead to multi-organ failure. To prevent heatstroke, an umbrella or cloth covering on head should be used. Children and the elderly should avoid venturing outdoors in extreme heat conditions. Consumption of 4-5 litres of water a day can prevent heatstroke. Our nurses and staff are trained to identify heatstroke patients."