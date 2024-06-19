Reasi terror attack: J&K police make first arrest, says accused provided logistics to terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday made its first arrest in the Reasi terror attack case. The arrested man is accused of providing logistics to terrorists who attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Police hailed this as a major breakthrough about 10 days after the incident.
Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said the 45-year-old man, Hakamdin, was arrested for aiding the terrorists in executing the attack.
Police said the accused harboured the terrorists multiple times, acted as a guide, and helped them find food and shelter. He also assisted them in reaching the location of the incident. The police also added that he is a prime militant associate who aided in the execution of the attack.
In the June 9 terror attack in Reasi, a sniper shot the driver of the bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. As the driver lost control, the bus plunged into a deep gorge leaving nine people, including three women and a child, dead and 41 injured.
The 53-seater bus was ambushed when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra.
Among those killed in the attack were two-year-old Titu Sawhney and his mother Pooja from Rajasthan.
Following the attack, a joint operation was launched involving the police, the Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central intelligence agencies.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but retracted its statement later.
Earlier, the J&K police released a sketch of a suspect and also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on those involved.
Union Home Minister chaired high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu in the wake of recent terrorist attacks he also directed security agencies to implement area domination and 'zero-terror' plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success.
Home Minister Shah directed the security agencies to work in mission mode and ensure quick responses in a coordinated manner. He also stressed seamless coordination among security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing security concerns in these areas.