Reasi terror attack: J&K police make first arrest, says accused provided logistics to terrorists

In the June 9 terror attack in Reasi, a sniper shot the driver of the bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. As the driver lost control, the bus plunged into a deep gorge leaving nine people, including three women and a child, dead and 41 injured.

The 53-seater bus was ambushed when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra.

Among those killed in the attack were two-year-old Titu Sawhney and his mother Pooja from Rajasthan.

Following the attack, a joint operation was launched involving the police, the Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central intelligence agencies.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but retracted its statement later.

Earlier, the J&K police released a sketch of a suspect and also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on those involved.

Union Home Minister chaired high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu in the wake of recent terrorist attacks he also directed security agencies to implement area domination and 'zero-terror' plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success.

Home Minister Shah directed the security agencies to work in mission mode and ensure quick responses in a coordinated manner. He also stressed seamless coordination among security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing security concerns in these areas.