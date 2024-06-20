BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker, Congress sees red

Amid suspense over the candidate for the Speaker post, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Odisha BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker to perform the duties till the election of the Speaker.

The appointment evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress as it pointed out that the party's Kodikunnil Suresh was qualified for the post, being the seniormost MP who has served the maximum terms.

“Mr. Bhartruhari Mahtab (a 7-term MP) has been appointed the Pro-Tem Speaker, superseding Sh. @kodikunnilMP, who will be entering his 8th term. It is an unquestioned norm that the seniormost MP presides over the proceedings of the House before the Speaker is duly elected. It is a matter of immense pride for our party that K Suresh, a leader from the marginalised section of society, has achieved this feat of being 8-term MP,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote on X.

He further said that the government should explain why it chose to overlook K Suresh. “Are there deeper issues influencing this decision, perhaps beyond just merit and seniority?” he asked.