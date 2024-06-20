Lok Sabha polls: With SC order in hand, eight runners-up seek verification of EVMs, VVPAT units

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has received eight applications from six states for checking and verification of burnt memory and microcontrollers of EVMs used in the Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first instance of such requests since a Supreme Court order in April allowed runners-up to seek verification.

The ECI in an official statement said, “Manufacturers will issue the schedule for EVM checking and verification within two weeks of receipt of election petition (EP) status from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs). The checking and verification of units will start within four weeks of confirmation of the EP status.”

It further said that the complaints originated from 92 polling stations spread across the eight Lok Sabha seats in six states, the maximum 40 from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar constituency. Candidates from the BJP, the Congress, the DMDK and the YSRCP have filed these applications, it added.