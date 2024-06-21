BKTC president receives death threat over Hindi film 'Hamare Baarah'

DEHRADUN: Badri Kedar Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay has received death threats with abusive comments on social media. People of a particular community have threatened him by posting 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (separation of head from body) on his Instagram. These threats are being given to him because Ajendra is the creative director of the film 'Hamare Baarah'.

The controversy has started even before the release of the film 'Hamare Baarah', (referring to twelve kids) which is released in theatres across the country on Friday. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 7. But before the release of the film, it got entangled in legal complications.

According to the information received, a Muslim organization had filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on the film. The legal battle reached the Supreme Court, the court stayed the film and asked the Bombay High Court to hear it on merits.