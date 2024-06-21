BKTC president receives death threat over Hindi film 'Hamare Baarah'

DEHRADUN: Badri Kedar Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay has received death threats with abusive comments on social media. People of a particular community have threatened him by posting 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (separation of head from body) on his Instagram. These threats are being given to him because Ajendra is the creative director of the film 'Hamare Baarah'.
The controversy has started even before the release of the film 'Hamare Baarah', (referring to twelve kids) which is released in theatres across the country on Friday. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 7. But before the release of the film, it got entangled in legal complications.
According to the information received, a Muslim organization had filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on the film. The legal battle reached the Supreme Court, the court stayed the film and asked the Bombay High Court to hear it on merits.
The film's creative director, Ajendra Ajay said, "The movie, which delves into the topic of population growth, has encountered resistance from certain members of a particular community who view it as anti-Muslim. The film has generated significant buzz on social media platforms, with debates and conversations surrounding its content."
Ajendra stated that this film is not against any specific religion but is centered on the issue of increasing population and criticizes the mentality that views women solely as baby-producing machines.
Prior to this, Ajendra Ajay, who has openly addressed issues such as 'land jihad' and demographic change in Uttarakhand stated, "He has informed the Uttarakhand government in writing about the threats he is personally receiving."
It has been revealed through sources that ever since the release of the film's trailer and teaser, the cast and production team of the film have been receiving continuous threats. To the extent that even cinemas showing the film are being openly threatened with arson.