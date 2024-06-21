Setting the ball rolling to hold assembly polls in J&K, ECI orders revision of electoral rolls

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir had begun, the poll panel has set the ball rolling for holding the electoral exercise by ordering a special summary revision of the electoral rolls in the Union Territory (UT) on Friday.

Along with J&K, the Election Commission has also ordered a special summary revision in other poll-bound states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, where the assembly elections will be held later this year.

In identical official communications to the chief electoral officers of the concerned states and UT, the poll panel said, “It is to state that the election to the legislative assembly in your state is due to be held later this year, and Section 21(2) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, provides that the electoral rolls shall be revised with reference to the qualifying date before each general election to the Legislative Assembly of a state.”