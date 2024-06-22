Another bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt

SIWAN: A small bridge collapsed in Siwan district on Saturday in the second incident of its kind in Bihar in less than a week, officials said.

The bridge was erected over a canal, connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks, and it caved in at around 5 am, said District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

"Nobody was injured in the incident. It was a very old structure and apparently, pillars caved in when water was released through the canal. We are trying to ensure that until it is restored, residents of affected villages face as little inconvenience as possible," the DM told PTI.