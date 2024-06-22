Centre establishes high-level committee to ensure transparent and smooth conduct of exams

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur, on Saturday to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations amid NEET and UGC-NET controversy.

The Committee has been tasked to make recommendations on reform in mechanism of examination process, improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA.

The Committee to submit its report to the Ministry within 2 months.

The following shall be the Chairman and Members of the High-Level Committee.

1 Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur. Chairman

2 Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director, AIIMS Delhi. Member

3 Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad. Member

4 Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras. Member

5 Shri Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat. Member

6 Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi Member

7 Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India Member Secretary

