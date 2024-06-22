EXPLAINED| Why was the CSIR-UGC-NET exam postponed?

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) examination scheduled for June 25 to June 27, 2024, has been postponed due to several logistical and administrative challenges.

The NTA, responsible for conducting the exams, identified the need for additional time to ensure that the examination process runs smoothly and fairly. This postponement is intended to address various coordination and preparation issues crucial for a nationwide exam of this scale.

A source in the education ministry said that they had received no reports yet of any CSIR-UGC-NET paper leakage.

However, what is being left unsaid is that an overall probe of the NTA was one of the reasons the Education Ministry decided to be cautious because the NTA system has become “shaky.”

The source mentioned that until the Education Ministry gains a grasp and total control over how the NTA is functioning, they are wary of conducting fresh exams on a mass scale.

"We announced a committee this morning that would look into the function of the NTA. Plus, there is the Supreme Court hearing on July 8. It’s only wise that we do not precipitate matters until we have clarity," the source said.

The NTA, apart from a dozen government officers, employs many contractual employees.

Tender bidding and awarding the tender to the lowest bid has kept away big players that have a reputation and integrity. This has also impacted the functioning of the NTA, where a tendering agency gets a quote because the lowest bidder bids 'X' amount per candidate.

This then percolates into compromising on the standards, said another source, explaining why the Education Ministry is now in flux about the NTA.