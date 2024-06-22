Six detained by Bihar police in connection with NEET exam irregularities

DEOGHAR: The Bihar Police detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET, an official said on Saturday.

“They were detained from a house near AIIMS-Deoghar in the Devipur police station area on Friday night,” he said.

"The Bihar Police gave us a tip-off. Based on our identification, they were taken into custody. All the suspects have been taken to Bihar," SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI.

“The suspects were allegedly living at the house of one Jhunu Singh,” he added.