BSP supremo Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday has reinstated her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party's national coordinator and declared him her political successor. The decision was announced during a meeting with the party's office bearers in Lucknow.

In May this year, Mayawati had removed her nephew from the post of the party’s National Coordinator and also as her successor “in the larger interest of the BSP”.