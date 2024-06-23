BSP supremo Mayawati reinstates nephew Akash Anand as her successor

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday has reinstated her nephew, Akash Anand, as the party's national coordinator and declared him her political successor. The decision was announced during a meeting with the party's office bearers in Lucknow.
In May this year, Mayawati had removed her nephew from the post of the party’s National Coordinator and also as her successor “in the larger interest of the BSP”.
In a series of social media posts on X in May, Mayawati had delved into the background of the party and how it was associated with the honour of Dr BR Ambedkar and was also a movement for social change. “In the interest of the party and Bahujan movement, Akash Anand, who was appointed party’s National Coordinator and my successor, is being removed from both the crucial responsibilities till he attains full maturity,” she had said.
According to a party insider, Mayawati disapproved of the way Akash Anand was addressing poll rallies. Hence he was reportedly removed from his post.