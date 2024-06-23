Nation

Flood situation remains grim in Assam, over 1.17 lakh people still affected

Relief efforts include 134 camps and 94 distribution centers, aiding 17,661 people.
GUWAHATI – The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday, with over 1.17 lakh people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in these districts," he stated in a post on X. "The authorities are presently running 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres, where a total of 17,661 people are taking shelter currently," he added.

Sarma also mentioned that the Kushiyara River is currently flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj in the Barak Valley.

On Saturday, the flood situation had improved marginally as the number of affected people decreased, though two more deaths were reported, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Cropland spanning 3,995.33 hectares is still under floodwaters, while 2,20,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remain affected, the ASDMA added.

Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, and embankments has been reported from across the state, the ASDMA said.

