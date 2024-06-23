Security forces bust Maoist fake currency operation in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Security forces uncovered an operation printing counterfeit Indian currency notes by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) near Korajguda forest in Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.

In a joint operation, forces tracked down a Maoist camp using printers and related tools to produce fake currency.

“On a tip-off, a search operation was launched by a joint team of troopers comprising CRPF, District Reserve Guards and Bastar Fighters to hunt through the Maoist camp where the Konta Area Committee of the banned outfit said to have carried out printing of fake Indian currencies,” said Kiran Chouhan, Sukma district police chief.

“The forces recovered several counterfeit notes, colour printers, over 200 ink bottles, printer cartridges, rollers besides other equipment from the spot. The Maoists escaped into the nearby jungles,” he added.

Currency notes in denominations of Rs 50, 100, 200, and 500 were recovered from their hideout during the search.