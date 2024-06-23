Security forces bust Maoist fake currency operation in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Security forces uncovered an operation printing counterfeit Indian currency notes by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) near Korajguda forest in Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.
In a joint operation, forces tracked down a Maoist camp using printers and related tools to produce fake currency.
“On a tip-off, a search operation was launched by a joint team of troopers comprising CRPF, District Reserve Guards and Bastar Fighters to hunt through the Maoist camp where the Konta Area Committee of the banned outfit said to have carried out printing of fake Indian currencies,” said Kiran Chouhan, Sukma district police chief.
“The forces recovered several counterfeit notes, colour printers, over 200 ink bottles, printer cartridges, rollers besides other equipment from the spot. The Maoists escaped into the nearby jungles,” he added.
Currency notes in denominations of Rs 50, 100, 200, and 500 were recovered from their hideout during the search.
Based on the items seized, the police said the Maoists had been training representatives from different committees in Bastar for six months since 2022.
“Maoists have adopted this practice as a solution to cope with the crisis of shortage of cash flow they are facing to fund their nefarious mission after the forces have continued aggressive operations. The pressure had mounted on the left-wing extremists after several new security camps turned operational in remote interior areas derailed their source of providing funding or support for their terror activities in recent years,” stated the Sukma SP.
The police believe the Maoists aimed to use fake currency among tribals who may not easily distinguish fake notes from genuine ones.
“Besides the tribals in interior areas, the Maoists might have tried circulating counterfeit notes in the local economy like the weekly haat bazaars of the Bastar region. The large goal for them could also be to sabotage the Indian economy,” Chouhan said.
The security forces also recovered guns, explosives, wireless sets, literature, and printing materials from the Maoist camp.