Why Mahtab chosen LS pro-tem speaker over BJP's Jigajinagi also in his 7th term, asks Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over the appointment of pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday asked why BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was chosen for the post over his party colleague Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, who is also in his seventh consecutive term.

The Congress has accused the government of "destroying parliamentary norms" by choosing seven-term BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker instead of eight-term Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh who should have got it as per the convention of naming the senior-most MP to the post.

In a post on 'X' on Sunday, Ramesh said, "Kodikunnil Suresh of the INC, who is in his eighth term, should have been Speaker Protem.

But Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP has been appointed on the flimsy grounds that he has a greater claim because this is his seventh consecutive term."

"If this argument is adopted, then why has Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, a BJP MP who is also in his seventh consecutive term, not been considered? Is it because he is a Dalit like Suresh?" he asked.