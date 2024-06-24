1.70 lakh people affected in Assam floods; one more dead

GUWAHATI: Assam's flood situation improved further on Monday with a population of over 1.70 lakh affected but one more person drowned in the swirling waters, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

A population of 2.07 lakh people were affected by flood in nine districts of the state on Sunday.

One person died due to drowning in the Cachar district, taking the total toll to 40 so far in this year's flood, landslide and storm, it said.

A population of 1,70,377 are currently affected by the floods across nine districts, the bulletin said.