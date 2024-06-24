Cattle pose threats to big cats in Palamu reserve

RANCHI: Usually, it’s the cattle in villages around forests and wildlife reserves that face a threat from the wild animals. But, in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), it’s the reverse. Spread over 1,130 sq km, the reserve has emerged as an easily accessible grazing ground for the cattle from Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

In fact, the cattle of the 398 villages in and around PTR — 191 inside the reserves and 207 on its peripheries — has virtually taken over the reserve. This has meant diminishing food for the reserve’s animals, which is affecting their health and population as well.

According to PTR officials, about four lakh cattle stray into the reserve in search of fodder affecting the habitat and ecosystem of tigers. Preventing them from straying into the forest comes as a big challenge for the authorities.

Considering the threat posed by cattle to the wildlife in PTR, Azolla cultivation will be promoted among the villagers because the cattle encroachment has been increasing in the reserve’s core area, too.

PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena said that Azolla can be produced round- the-year as heat does not have much effect on it. Therefore, the authorities are planning to use Azolla cultivation to stop cattle entering into the forest area.