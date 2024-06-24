Kuki-Zo tribals write to Amit Shah, renew Union Territory demand in Manipur

GUWAHATI: With the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur not showing any signs of improvement and the state continuing to remain ethnically partitioned, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) petitioned Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday urging him to expedite the political solution – a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Constitution for the Kuki-Zo tribals.

The ITLF took out a massive rally in Churachandpur and later, submitted a memorandum to Shah through the district magistrate, citing eight reasons why the tribals needed a political solution vis-à-vis Union Territory.

The Kuki-Zo organisation said even after more than a year of killings and displacements, there was no improvement in the security situation with the citizens at risk of being killed every day.

“To date, almost 200 tribals have been killed and more than 7,000 homes destroyed. In the recent flareup of violence in Jiribam, around 50 homes and shops belonging to tribals were burned down,” the memorandum to Shah read.

The ITLF alleged that supplies of all goods, including essential items, have been blocked from entering tribal areas for the past year. It added that while all development activities, including maintenance and repair of public infrastructure, had come to a grinding halt in tribal areas, the Meitei-majority valley areas kept enjoying state patronage.