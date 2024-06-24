PM Modi describes Lok Sabha poll outcome as people's endorsement of his government's policies

NEW DELHI: Minutes before the start of first session in the Parliament after the 2024 LS elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a customary address to the media in the premises of parliament took a dig at opposition over the emergency imposed in the country 50 years ago.
To begin with, PM Modi thanked the countrymen for giving a mandate to NDA for a third term to the government under his leadership.
"The citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust", Modi said.
Pitching for consensus in the Parliament, he further said that a majority happens to be needed to run a government but consensus is important to run a country.
Speaking about the significance of the session, Modi said " Sessions of parliament are an opportunity for us to realise the dreams of Indian citizens.
It's an opportunity for us to build Shreshtha Bharat and achieve our goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047".
Taking a swipe at Opposition, particularly Congress, albeit indirectly, PM Modi said "For those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Constitution of this country, those who have faith in the democratic traditions of India, June 25 is an unforgettable day".
He said that 25th June will make 50 years since the black spot on India's democracy was marked as emergency.
"The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution was completely rejected, India was turned into a jail, democracy was completely suppressed and negated during emergency ",he said.
Interestingly, PM's attack on Opposition came at a time when the INDIA bloc leaders were protesting against the appointment of Pro-tem speaker with the copy of Constitution in their hands near the Gandhi statue.
Stepping up attack on Opposition, PM further said "These 50 years of Emergency are a pledge that while protecting our Constitution with pride, while protecting the democratic traditions of India, the countrymen will resolve that never again will anyone in India dare to do something like what was done 50 years ago. And a black spot was put on democracy".
Besides this, he went on to say that elections to the world's largest democracy have recently concluded.
"It is a matter of immense pride how we have celebrated our democratic values, with the participation of 65 crore voters",he said.
He also said that today( first day of session) has come as a joyous occasion for the Parliamentary democracy.
"Today, for the first time since independence, we are celebrating the Oath Ceremony in this new Parliament. So far, this used to happen in the old Parliament",he said, welcoming and congratulating all the new MPs.