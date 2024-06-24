PM Modi describes Lok Sabha poll outcome as people's endorsement of his government's policies

NEW DELHI: Minutes before the start of first session in the Parliament after the 2024 LS elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a customary address to the media in the premises of parliament took a dig at opposition over the emergency imposed in the country 50 years ago.

To begin with, PM Modi thanked the countrymen for giving a mandate to NDA for a third term to the government under his leadership.

"The citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given a stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust", Modi said.