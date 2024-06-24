Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows to uproot JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Terming the JMM-led alliance government as the most corrupt government in the country, Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, vowed to uproot it and make it free from ‘Kushashan’ by forming the next government in the state. Chouhan was talking to the media at the state BJP headquarters in Ranchi after holding his maiden meeting to chalk out the strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, due later this year.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, was also present during the meeting.
Chouhan also alleged that the JMM-led alliance government has been looting the state, due to which Jharkhand is heading towards destruction, and the BJP has taken a pledge to free the state from this loot.
“Soren Government in Jharkhand is the most corrupt government in the country which did not fulfil even a single promise made to the innocent people of this state. It had promised government jobs to the youth, but to date, not a single appointment letter has been given to anyone. They also cheated the unemployed youth in the name of unemployment allowance... promised unemployment allowance, but did not fulfil it,” said Chouhan.
The Central Government's Rural Development Department alone gave Rs 21 thousand 55 crore to Jharkhand under MNREGA in the last few years, but neither MNREGA works were done properly nor Jharkhand could develop, he added.
Chouhan further alleged that the corrupt government here also gobbled up the money meant for MNREGA and development works.
Making a scathing attack on Champai Soren, Chouhan said that there is only an atmosphere of loot everywhere, be it sand, coal, mineral resources, or transfer posting. JMM leaders are being arrested, its ministers are in jail. We will expose each and every black book and get everyone involved in corruption punished, he said.
“BJP has taken a resolution to free Jharkhand from the ravages of corruption, and therefore, all of our workers will put in their maximum efforts to free this state from ‘Kushashan’ by forming a BJP government here once again under the leadership of Babulal Marandi,” said Chouhan. The BJP had an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, where it won eight seats and its ally, the AJSU Party, bagged one, he added.
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratitude to the people of Jharkhand on behalf of the BJP for their votes, stating that the people helped the party achieve a great result. Stating that the people of Jharkhand helped Prime Minister Modi form his government for the third consecutive term as the party won 9 seats in the state, the Assam chief minister asserted that the citizens have given the party enough.
Sarma said that a comparison cannot be drawn between the Vidhan Sabha elections and the Lok Sabha elections, stating that the party got a promotion of 52 seats over the years.
“41 seats are required in order to emerge victorious in the Assembly elections; however, the people of Jharkhand have given the lead to the BJP on 52 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls,” said Sarma. Now, people will vote and give 70 seats to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, he added.