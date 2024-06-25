PM Modi, BJP leaders hit out at Congress on 1975 Emergency anniversary

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday, on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, launched a sharp attack on the Congress with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that its dark days are a reminder of how the Congress subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution which every Indian respects greatly.

Hitting out at the main opposition party, he said in posts on X that those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution.

Modi said, "These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution."

"The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again," he said.