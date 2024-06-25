Delhi water crisis: Atishi's hunger strike ends after hospitalisation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Atishi's hunger strike has ended after her health deteriorated and had to be hospitalised on Tuesday, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said.

The AAP MP said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana.

The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies, he added.

In the last three weeks, Delhi's share in the Yamuna was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD.

However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is only 90 MGD now, he said.

Atishi had begun her indefinite hunger strike on June 21, demanding water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis. The minister's blood sugar levels dropped and was moved to a hospital earlier on Tuesday, AAP informed.

It said in a post on 'X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

"Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation. " the party said.