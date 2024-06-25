Nation

Kenya violence: Indian nationals advised to exercise 'utmost caution'

Around 20,000 Indians are currently living in Kenya, according to an official estimate.
Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray a water canon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday.Photo | AP
NEW DELHI: The Indian high commission in Kenya on Tuesday advised Indian nationals to exercise "utmost caution" in view of prevailing "tense" situation arising out of violent protests in the African nation.

Kenya's capital Nairobi and other cities across the country witnessed violent clashes and demonstrations after Kenyan parliament passed a controversial bill that proposed to increase taxes.

Kenya's Parliament on fire as protests against finance bill escalate

"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian high commission said in an advisory.

