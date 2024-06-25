Lok Sabha Speaker's post to see fight between Om Birla and Kodikunnil Suresh

BJP's Om Birla, who was the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, has filed his nomination for the post as the NDA nominee.

He is set to be elected since the NDA has greater numbers, but the opposition is making its unhappiness clear in no uncertain terms.

Birla's challenger Kodikunnil Suresh is the eight-time MP whom the Opposition felt should have been named as the pro-tem Speaker by virtue of him having won the most number of elections among current members. He represents Kerala's Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency.