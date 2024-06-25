NEET-UG paper leak case: 3 teachers among 4 from Latur booked amid Maharashtra probe

MUMBAI: As the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak led to Maharashtra, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) registered an FIR against four people, including three teachers from the district and one from outside the state.

The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 120b of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

Jalil Pathan, Sanjay Jadhav, Kongalwar, and a fourth person from Delhi, known by the pseudonym Gangadhar have been identified as the accused. The development was confirmed by Latur SP Somay Munde.

According to Maharashtra’s ATS, the two suspect teachers, who were questioned on Saturday night, have also been named as accused. The ATS detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in the district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the entrance exam.