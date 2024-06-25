NEET-UG paper leak case: 3 teachers among 4 from Latur booked amid Maharashtra probe

MUMBAI: As the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak led to Maharashtra, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) registered an FIR against four people, including three teachers from the district and one from outside the state.
The FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 120b of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
Jalil Pathan, Sanjay Jadhav, Kongalwar, and a fourth person from Delhi, known by the pseudonym Gangadhar have been identified as the accused. The development was confirmed by Latur SP Somay Munde.
According to Maharashtra’s ATS, the two suspect teachers, who were questioned on Saturday night, have also been named as accused. The ATS detained two teachers who run a private coaching centre in the district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the entrance exam.
The agency’s action came shortly after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities would be handed over to the CBI, giving into the demands of students protesting across the country.
Dhananjay Shinde, vice president of AAP, Maharashtra unit tagging Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis posted that, “NEET paper leak scam has now revealed the Maharashtra connection. Two teachers from Latur (NEET coaching hub) and Solapur districts have been arrested. In Talathi recruitment, papers were leaked from the exam center at Latur. Appointments of Talathi are being given without full inquiry in recruitment scam. You have failed as Home Minister of Maharashtra in investigation of almost all online exams recruitment scams!”.
Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) social media handle posted that the BJP is trying to cover up the NEET exam scam. “BJP has spoiled the several thousand students’ dream to become doctors. The BJP promised good days, but days for the students and people of the country,” it stated.
On May 5, nearly 24 lakh students appeared for the undergraduate medical courses exams. The results, which were declared at least 10 days ahead of the schedule, were marred with question paper leak allegations.
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres in which around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected on June 14 but were declared early on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier. There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and the other irregularities in the prestigious exam.