NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case: Bihar cops say case almost solved

PATNA: The CBI on Monday formally took over the investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case even as the Bihar police Economic Offences Unit (EOU) claimed that it has “almost solved the case having collected clinching evidence” against the accused.

A two-member CBI team visited the EOU office and collected a copy of the FIR and the case diary. They also received the status report on the probe conducted by the state investigating agency. The copy of the FIR registered by the Patna police at its Shashtrinagar police station was also handed over to the CBI team.

The Central agency is contemplating quizzing the six suspects arrested from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district by the EOU team on Friday night. The accused, including Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, a close associate of the alleged kingpin of the ‘solver gang’ Sanjeev Mukhiya, are likely to be taken on remand for interrogation.