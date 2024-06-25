NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case: Bihar cops say case almost solved

PATNA: The CBI on Monday formally took over the investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case even as the Bihar police Economic Offences Unit (EOU) claimed that it has “almost solved the case having collected clinching evidence” against the accused.
A two-member CBI team visited the EOU office and collected a copy of the FIR and the case diary. They also received the status report on the probe conducted by the state investigating agency. The copy of the FIR registered by the Patna police at its Shashtrinagar police station was also handed over to the CBI team.
The Central agency is contemplating quizzing the six suspects arrested from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district by the EOU team on Friday night. The accused, including Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, a close associate of the alleged kingpin of the ‘solver gang’ Sanjeev Mukhiya, are likely to be taken on remand for interrogation.
Sources said Mukhiya, a resident of Nagarnausa village in Nalanda district, has sneaked into Nepal. “Mukhiya’s arrest will open the Pandora’s Box in the case,” said a senior EOU official.
He said the EOU has almost cracked the case and collected clinching evidence to get the accused ‘punished’ in the court of law. The sequence of the paper leak has been corroborated during the interrogation of the accused, he added.
During interrogation, an accused admitted to having received a leaked question paper. The EOU suspected that the question paper leaked from one of the five Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) schools where the NEET-UG exam was held.
The EOU claims to have found significant lapses on the part of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting such exams. The investigating agency found that the questions from the burnt booklet recovered during the raid in Patna matched entirely with those in the original booklet.
“We found the details of the questions set and traced the candidate who got the T3 set of question papers. We also managed to trace the box and envelope in which the T3 set was dispatched for the exam and it was torn on the rear side and sealed to resemble an original sheet,” the EOU official claimed.
On the political front, the face-off between the NDA and the ‘INDIA’ bloc escalated on the paper leak scandal. The RJD released photos of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other JD (U) leaders with the main accused of the case Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife on social media.
The RJD uploaded on its official X handle photographs of Mukhiya’s wife Mamata Devi with CM Nitish Kumar, minister Shravan Kumar, JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar and others.
“Who is protecting Sanjeev Mukhiya? Is it not a fact that Mukhiya’s wife Mamata Devi contested the election under the NDA and is a leader of the JD (U)?” RJD spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha asked.
Responding to the charge, state JD (U) chief Umesh Kushwaha said that many people met the CM and that there was no meaning in any such photos. “The investigation is underway and those found guilty in the case would not be spared,” he said.
A few days ago, The RJD also shared a photo of an accused Amit Anand with deputy CM and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary.
Hearing on NTA officers’ role adjourned
The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing to next week on the petition alleging that there was an involvement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) officers in manipulating the OMR sheets in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 5. A two-judge Vacation Bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and S.V.N. Bhatti adjourned the plea filed by Sabareesh Rajan, to next week after asking the petitioner (Rajan) to withdraw a similar petition filed before the High Court.
Rajan had moved the apex court seeking its direction for judicial intervention into the alleged paper leak, award of grace marks against the time loss, and irregularities that occurred during the conduct of the NEET-UG Examination.