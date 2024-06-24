Opposition ups the ante on NEET, Education minister Pradhan faces sloganeering in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The echoes of protests over NEET-UG and UGC-NET irregularities reached Parliament on the opening day of the 18th Lok Sabha as Opposition leaders raised slogans of “NEET” and “shame” when Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took the oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Allegations of paper leaks and irregularities involving the National Testing Agency (NTA) are expected to dominate this Lok Sabha session.

Though the government has removed the NTA chief and appointed an expert committee to review the situation, the opposition has demanded that the minister be held accountable.

The probe into NEET-UG irregularities and paper leak allegations has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Attacking the government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP gets exam papers leaked to "please" its supporters. “This is nothing new. This is an old tactic of the BJP. If you see history, the BJP gets exam papers leaked to please its people. This was a huge issue in UP and now it has reached Delhi. They have cheated crores of people,” he told the media.