Rajnath reaches out to opposition to build consensus on Speaker; Birla set to be re-named

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the naming of the new Lok Sabha speaker, Defence minister Rajnath Singh has begun reaching out to opposition leaders to ensure a consensus is reached.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate, who is set to be the new Speaker, will file his nomination later on Tuesday before the deadline for the process ends.

The New Indian Express had reported BJP sources as hinting that Om Birla will continue in the post for a second term.

Though probable candidates are being talked about, reportedly a consensus is building on the continuation of Om Birla, the report had stated.

Birla on Tuesday morning had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading for parliament.

Sources have confirmed that Rajnath has already reached out to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin and TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee among others.

There is talk that the NDA may field a candidate for the deputy speaker's position but the could depend on how the conversations with the Opposition go.

