Samajwadi Party expects Congress to reciprocate seat-sharing in Maharashtra, Haryana polls

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will face a test of tenacity during the upcoming state assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, as well as the bypoll to 10 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats.

Both INDIA bloc partners have decided to contest together after a strong performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in UP.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, focusing on the expansion plan of his party, is expected to seek a share of seats in Maharashtra and Haryana, where Congress is a major force.

This move mirrors Congress’s request for a share in the 10 seats up for grabs in the upcoming by-polls to the UP assembly. The bypolls are necessitated by the election of sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha.