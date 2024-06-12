Muslims emerge as homogeneous entity backing INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Muslim voters, who make up a considerable 19 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh and are a deciding factor in around a dozen Lok Sabha seats in the state, emerged as a homogenous entity consolidating in favour of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 polls.

The community stood so solidly behind the SP-Congress candidates that all the 20 Muslim candidates fielded by the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lost, getting only a miniscule fraction of their votes.

The INDIA bloc's Muslim candidates had a victory rate of 83 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls. All the four Muslim candidates fielded by the Samajwadi Party won, while one of the two Congress candidates emerged victorious.

Although the BJP leadership including PM Modi exhorted the Muslim community in the recently concluded election to vote keeping in mind the future of their generations, yet the community backed the Congress and SP combo.