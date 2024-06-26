JNUSU protests at Jantar Mantar against NEET-UG irregularities, demands re-test

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the NEET-UG fiasco.

The students demanded the scrapping of the NTA and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against the alleged irregularities in the medical qualifying examination.

Scores of students belonging to different outfits, including the Left-backed All India Students Association (AlSA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan participated in the protest.

The students carried posters and placards, with slogans such as "Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do” (Dharmendra Pradhan resign) and "Scrap NTA" written over them.