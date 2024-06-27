18th Lok Sabha likely to have Deputy Speaker

NEW DELHI: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is open to the idea of having a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Thursday, stressing that a call on the matter will be taken later.

Sources said the NDA has not rejected the opposition's claim on the post but criticised its insistence that its nominee should be given the position, saying such a precondition could not be considered during the speaker's election.

There was no deputy speaker during the previous Lok Sabha.

It may be noted the government's efforts to reach a consensus on Om Birla's choice as the speaker fell through as the opposition INDIA bloc insisted that it should be promised the position of his deputy as per "convention".