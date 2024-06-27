Nation

AAP to boycott President's address to Parliament

The move is to protest AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI on Wednesday.
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they would boycott the President's address in parliament.
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they would boycott the President's address in parliament. Photo | PTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to protest against the arrest of its convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they will boycott the address.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was on Wednesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam being probed by it.

President Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where she is expected to unveil the priorities of the newly-elected government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament will also be the first after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they would boycott the President's address in parliament.
CBI gets three-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Arvind Kejriwal arrest

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com