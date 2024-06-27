BJP and the Hindutva communal forces will intensify their attempts at polarization: CPIM

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) condemned the recent incidents of violence against Muslims in different states, particularly after the Lok Sabha elections, in a statement issued by the party.

CPI(M) targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 'Hindutva communal forces,' stating that they would intensify their attempts at polarization with renewed vengeance.

A statement said that it "strongly" condemned the "vicious communal assault" on Muslims. The statement mentioned at least six such incidents in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh.

The statement also mentioned one incident from Vadodara in Gujarat where people belonging to the Hindu community protested against the allotment of a flat to a Muslim woman in a low-income group housing complex under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme.