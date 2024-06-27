Concerning increase in hate speech in India, says Antony Blinken

NEW DELHI: The United States, in its latest report on international religious freedom, has raised concerns over an increase in hate speech, as well as the demolition of homes and places of worship of minorities in India.

“In India, we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority communities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who released the report on Wednesday.

Blinken also stated that, at present, governments around the world continue to target individuals, shutter places of worship, forcibly displace communities, and imprison people because of their religious beliefs. He added that even in the US, reports of hate crimes and other incidents targeting Muslims and Jews have increased.