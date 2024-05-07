Saptapadi, secularism and the Uniform Civil Code: A pluralistic predicament

In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of India has emphatically underscored the significance of saptapadi, a sacred Hindu marriage ritual enshrined in Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act. The Court’s unwavering stance leaves no room for doubt: adherence to traditional rites like saptapadi is indispensable for validating a marriage, regardless of the presence of a marriage certificate. However, amid the legal clarity, a contentious debate looms large: Will the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — also known as ‘One Nation, One Law’ — uphold the sanctity of such age-old and celebrated customs, or risk eroding them in the name of secularism and religious equality? While the UCC advocates for secular principles, its potential oversight of India’s rich shades of cultural and religious diversity raises significant concerns. In India, pluralism is not just a concept; it is a deeply ingrained way of life that predates the introduction of secularism into the Constitution. While secularism champions “religious neutrality,” India’s pluralistic nature celebrates “religious coexistence and sharing” — a reality that cannot be overlooked.

Having said that, the observation by the Kerala High Court in The Trustee vs State of Kerala (2020) rings true: “In a pluralist society, people enter a social contract to live together equally without allowing dominance of any of the constituents over others. Secularism as envisaged in our Constitution epitomizes the shared culture of the past .” This assertion underscores the symbiotic relationship between secularism and Indian pluralism. Secularism, in its true essence, not only upholds religious equality but also nurtures the ethos of pluralism that has long defined India’s social fabric.

In the discourse surrounding religious and gender equality, the UCC emerges as a significant focal point, particularly concerning issues like polygamy in Islam and the issues of inheritance in Sharia law. However, amidst this pursuit of equality, it is essential to scrutinize whether the UCC can effectively accommodate sacred customs like saptapadi and other religious freedoms as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution. Proponents of the UCC argue that religious freedom must align with principles of public morality and order. While acknowledging this standpoint, it is crucial to consider whether concerns addressed by the UCC can be remedied through other fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, such as Article 14 and Article 15, which prohibit discrimination based on religion. Thus, invoking the doctrine of severability under Article 13, one might argue that any law contradicting Article 14, 15, and/or Article 25 is inherently unconstitutional, regardless of its religious implications, whether pertaining to polygamy or other forms of religious discrimination.