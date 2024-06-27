Jharkhand land scam: Judicial custody of ex-CM Hemant Soren extended by 14 days

RANCHI: The special PMLA Court in Ranchi extended the judicial custody of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by fourteen days. Soren is lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on charges of money laundering through land scam.

Soren along with 11 other accused persons were produced before the special court in Ranchi through video conferencing on Thursday following which, the court extended the judicial custody of all the accused persons for another 14 days. Now the next appearance of all the accused will be on July 11.

Apart from Hemant Soren, suspended revenue sub-inspector of Bargai zone Bhanu Pratap, JMM leader Antu Tirkey, Md. Saddam, Md. Afsar Ali, Vipin Singh, Priyaranjan Sahay, Irshad Akhtar, Shekhar Kushwaha, Md. Irshad, two employees of Kolkata’s Registrar of Assurance Tapas Ghosh and Sanjit Kumar also appeared before the court through video conferencing.

Chargesheet has already been filed against them in the court.

ED had arrested Hemant Soren on January 31 after several hours of interrogation. Whereas, ED had arrested JMM leader Antu Tirkey, land businessman Bipin Singh, Priyaranjan Sahay, Mohd. Irshad after raids on April 15.

Md Afsar and Md Saddam, the mastermind of preparing fake documents, were arrested by ED on production remand.